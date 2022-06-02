Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.55 on June 1 compared to the previous price, settling at $125.93 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 1 amounted to $124.87 per barrel, also down by $1.55 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $84.41 per barrel on June 1, reduced by 97 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $1.42 compared to the previous price and made up $122.96 per barrel.