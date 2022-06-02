Azerbaijan talks plans for small hydropower plants in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] are planned to be turned into a "green" zone in accordance with the development strategy of the country, Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov said at the 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Soltanov, all power plants to be built in the liberated territories will operate on renewable energy sources, and relevant work has already begun to achieve the goals.

He reminded that 25 percent of Azerbaijan's water resources are located in Karabakh region.

“It’s planned to restore and build 45 small hydroelectric power plants, four of which have been restored, and another five are planned to be restored by the end of the year. Besides, it’s planned to attract private investments to restore 18 stations," the deputy energy minister said.

Work has been already launched to synchronize power transmission lines, added Soltanov.