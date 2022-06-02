Azerbaijan’s first-ever Offshore Wind Roadmap to be presented tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. At the Baku Energy Forum 2022, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the World Bank Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will launch the first-ever Azerbaijan Offshore Wind Roadmap to provide strategic vision and recommendations for the country to tap into its 157GW of offshore wind potential – over 20 times the country’s current installed energy capacity, IFC told Trend.

This Roadmap is one of a series of offshore wind roadmap studies commissioned by the WBG under the joint Energy Sector Management Assistance Program-International Finance Corporation (ESMAP-IFC) Offshore Wind Development Program. Funding for this study was provided by the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) and PROBLUE. The roadmap has been prepared with the consultation of stakeholders from a wide range of public and private representatives from across the local the global offshore wind industry.

The joint WB/ESMAP-IFC Offshore Wind Development Program’s aims to accelerate the uptake of offshore wind in emerging markets. It supports the inclusion of offshore wind into the energy sector policies and strategies of World Bank Group client countries. The Program was started in 2019 and is already actively supporting 10 governments to explore their offshore wind development potential.

