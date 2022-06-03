Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project to create opportunity for Turkmen gas to reach South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project will open up an opportunity for Turkmen gas to reach the countries of South Caucasus, Allan Mustard, co-founder and co-head of the Trans-Caspian Resources energy startup said, Trend reports.

Mustard made the statement on June 3 during the 27th Energy Forum in Baku.

He said the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline will allow delivering an additional 9-12 cubic meters of gas per year. This project could be completed within four months.

He added that this project could also contribute to accelerating the process of reducing emissions.

Mustard noted that Turkmen gas will benefit not only Azerbaijan, but also other countries in the region.