Azerbaijan, bp agree on next steps in solar project in Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Ministry of Energy (MoE) and bp today signed an Addendum to the Implementation Agreement that they had previously signed in June 2021 committing them to work together to take the next steps towards joint implementation of a 240MW AC solar power plant in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports via bp.

The new document was signed in Shusha within the agenda of Baku Energy Week. It represents the next step to finalize the joint work towards realization of the solar project, named “Shafag” (Sunrise).

It is the parties’ plan to achieve an effective technical and commercial solution to the project implementation through piloting a commercial structure called a “Virtual Power Transfer Arrangement”. This will enable the project to produce solar power in the Jabrayil district and sell it in another part of the country to either public or private off-takers.