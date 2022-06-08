Brent crude oil price surpasses $122 per barrel on London ICE first since March 24

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2022 delivery accelerated growth to 1.4% on London’s ICE on Wednesday and reached $122.26 per barrel. The cost of a futures contract for WTI crude oil grew by 1.52% to $121.21 per barrel, according to data from the trading platform at 12:56 Moscow time, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As of 12:52 p.m., Brent was at $122.23 a barrel, up 1.38% from the previous session's close.

The last time the price of Brent exceeded $122 per barrel on March 24.