Azerbaijani minister to attend IGB opening ceremony

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov left for Greece on a working visit on July 7, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy.

"Shahbazov will take part in the opening ceremony of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) to be held in Greek Komotini on July 8," the ministry said.

The IGB is supposed to ensure gas transmission from various sources, thus increasing Bulgaria's energy security and diversifying natural gas sources.

The annual capacity of the gas pipeline is three to five billion cubic meters. Half of the bandwidth of the IGB is already reserved.