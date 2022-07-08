Bulgaria achieved real energy diversification thanks to IGB - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Bulgaria has achieved real energy diversification thanks to the gas interconnector with Greece, said Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, addressing the official ceremony on the occasion of the completion of IGB’s construction, Trend reports citing Petkov’s office.

He pointed out that for the first time Bulgaria will have land access to alternative sources of gas other than Russian. The interconnector will transform the energy map of Europe, added the prime minister.

“I am proud to head the government that in just 6 months was able to complete this project that was talked about for years. Today will remain in the history of bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Greece. It is a symbol of our aspiration for political, economic and energy independence, a symbol of our values ​​and our geopolitical choice,” Petkov said.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

