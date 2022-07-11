Eni to get less gas from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Italian Eni company will get less gas from Russia, Trend reports with reference to the company.

“Gazprom announced that today it will supply to Eni volumes of gas for approximately 21 million cubic meters/day, while the average for the last few days was of about 32 million cubic meters/day. Eni will provide further information in the event of new and significant changes in flows,” Eni said in a statement.

Eni currently has a marginal presence in Russia. The existing Joint Ventures with Rosneft, linked to exploration licenses in the Arctic area, have already been frozen for years, due also to the international sanctions imposed since 2014. Eni intends selling its share in the joint and equal shareholding with Gazprom in the Blue Stream gas pipeline (connecting Russia to Türkiye).

---

