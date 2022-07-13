Azerbaijani minister names volume of local oil transported via BTC pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Some 90 percent of the oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline fell on Azerbaijani oil, Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, to date, 518 million tons of oil have been transported via the BTC, of which 463 million tons were Azerbaijani oil.

The total length of the BTC pipeline is 1,768 kilometers, of which 443 kilometers pass through the territory of Azerbaijan, 249 kilometers - Georgia, and 1,076 kilometers - Türkiye.

Construction of the pipeline was launched in April 2003, and its filling with oil - on May 18, 2005.