SOCAR PETROLEUM reveals reasons of Euro-95 gasoline price hike in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Euro-95 and Euro-98 gasoline prices rose to 2 manats and 2,30 manats, respectively in Azerbaijan from July 13, SOCAR PETROLEUM’s spokesperson Uzeyir Habibbayli told Trend.

“The prices for Euro-95 and Euro-98 gasoline, which are imported to Azerbaijan from abroad, have changed. Currently, only 9 percent of gasoline consumption in Azerbaijan accounts for Euro-95 and Euro-98,” he explained.

Habibbayli pointed out that the major factors triggering the growth in gasoline prices were the skyrocketing oil prices since last year, as well as a considerable increase in transportation costs amid the global inflation.

Previously, Euro-95 and Euro-98 gasoline were traded in Azerbaijan at 1,6 manats and 1,9 manats, respectively.

