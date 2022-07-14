IGB project company to become independent transmission operator soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. At a ceremony at the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (KEVR) of Bulgaria on July 15, ICGB AD, the project company of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will receive a certificate for an independent transmission operator of natural gas, Trend reports via BTA.

On July 1, the two regulators adopted a Final Joint Decision on the certification of ICGB AD as an independent transmission operator of the natural gas transmission system.

The certificate will be presented at 10.30 to ICGB executive directors Teodora Georgieva and Konstantinos Karayanakos by the chairmen of KEVR Stanislav Todorov and the Greek regulatory body RAE Athanasios Dagoumas.

ICGB becomes the second independent gas transmission operator in the country along with Bulgartransgaz. This is a mandatory regulatory condition that allows the company to commercially operate the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector upon its commissioning.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

---

