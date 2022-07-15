Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Azerbaijan produced 632,400 barrels of oil per day, including condensate in June 2022, of which 523,500 barrels accounted for crude oil and 108,900 barrels were condensate, Trend reports citing the country’s Energy Ministry.

In accordance with the decision taken at the 28th meeting of the ministers of the OPEC + countries, Azerbaijan committed itself to cut oil production by 22,000 barrels in June. The country's oil production quota in June was 696,000 barrels or 8,000 barrels more month-on-month.

As such, Azerbaijan fulfilled its obligations under the OPEC + agreement by almost 133 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn