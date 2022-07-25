...
Iran announces discovery of new gas field

Oil&Gas Materials 25 July 2022 11:58
TEHRAN, Iran, July 25. The spokesman of the Energy Commission of Iranian Parliament Malek Shahriati announced the discovery of a new gas field north of the South Pars gas field in southern Iran, Trend reports citing YJC.

The gas field is estimated to hold 1 trillion cubic meter of natural gas in its reserve.

According to the MP, exploration operation is being carried out in the new gas field.

Iran is a country with proven reserves of over 1,133 trillion cubic feet (tcf) as of end-2020, equivalent to 17.1 percent of the world total.

