Timeframe for final decision on TAP’s expansion announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7. A final decision on expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will be taken early 2023, TAP‘s Managing Director Luca Schieppati said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

He pointed out that additional gas will come from several fields in Azerbaijan.

“If there is enough demand for capacity we will start the expansion, which can happen in steps. This process from the request of capacity could last maximum a couple of months. After 36 months we can deliver the first additional capacity and after up to 60 months we can deliver the doubling of the capacity,” Schieppati said on the sidelines of the Gastech conference.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

