Oil prices fall amid demand worries

Oil prices dropped on Thursday as demand worries prevailed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for October delivery decreased 3.38 U.S. dollars, or 3.8 percent, to settle at 85.1 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for November delivery lost 3.26 dollars, or 3.5 percent, to settle at 90.84 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The pullback came as a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report released earlier this week spooked investors that the Federal Reserve is likely to tighten policy more aggressively, which would damage the economy and harm the demand for energy.