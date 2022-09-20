IGB's remaining capacity to be auctioned soon on two platforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The independent transmission system operator ICGB, responsible for the of commercial operations of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas, will be auctioning available capacity starting on October 1st 2022, the ICGB AD told Trend.

"The Greece – Bulgaria interconnector begins operations with a total capacity of 3 bcm/y. About half of it – 1.57 bcm/y, have already been booked under long-term agreements reaching up to 25 years. The remaining available capacity will be offered through auctions on two of the leading capacity booking platforms – PRISMA and RBG. ICGB has already signed contracts with both platforms and has been registered as a TSO," said the company.

Reportedly, all auctions will be performed according to the ENTSOG Auction Calendar as follows:

For the interconnection point at Komotini between the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the IGB pipeline, ICGB will be offering the following capacity products on PRISMA:

- Firm Forward Flow entry capacity

- Interruptible Reverse Flow exit capacity

For the interconnection point at Stara Zagora between the network of Bulgartransgaz and the IGB pipeline, ICGB will be offering the following capacity products on RBP:

- Firm Forward Flow exit capacity

- Interruptible Reverse Flow entry capacity

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

---

