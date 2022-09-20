Bulgaria expects more gas from Azerbaijan by heating season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Bulgaria is in talks with Azerbaijan on increasing gas supplies by at least 200 or 300 million cubic meters by the heating season, said Bulgaria’s energy minister Rosen Hristov, Trend reports via BTA.

“The Azerbaijani company seems to be ready to discuss this proposal,” noted the minister.

Bulgaria is expected to import 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas per year via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which is to be put into operation on October 1.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

