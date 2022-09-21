Caspian region’s natural gas playing critical role in ensuring European energy security - Geoffrey Pyatt (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Caspian region’s natural gas is already playing a critical role in ensuring European energy security, said Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the Department of State, Trend reports.

He was addressing the Third Annual Caspian Business Forum hosted by the Caspian Policy Center in New York first time after being appointed the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources.

“Much of the discussion at today’s Forum is about how we can work together to meet global energy demand, while simultaneously addressing the devastating effects and the cost of climate change. Energy security and climate change are serious challenges, but they also offer opportunities to strengthen our friendship and claim the economic benefits of new technologies and advances. Caspian region’s natural gas is already playing a critical role in ensuring European energy security. The Southern Gas Corridor is a powerful example of this and shows what can be achieved with digital cooperation and technological innovation,” said Pyatt.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn