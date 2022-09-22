Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.13 on September 21 compared to the previous price, amounting to $92.6 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 21 amounted to $90.96 per barrel, also down by $1.13 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $63.43 per barrel on September 21, lower by $1.16 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $1.18 compared to the previous price and made up $88.12 per barrel.