Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Europe by 40% y-o-y – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan will increase gas supplies to Europe by 40 percent year-on-year, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov.

He was addressing the Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Romanian Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG).

“If last year it was 8.2 billion cubic meters, this year it is going to be 40 percent more. So, it will at the level of almost 11.5 bcm. It means that we do our utmost, we do everything what is possible to provide more natural gas to European energy market, having in mind all the sensitivity of the energy security in Europe, of course, knowing about all the problems which exist here in terms of energy supply,” he said.