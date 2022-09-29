Azerbaijan offers Europe most realistic opportunity for energy supply - Peter Szijjarto

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan offers Europe the most realistic opportunity for more reliable energy supply, Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan will double the volume of gas transportation to Europe in coming years. Therefore, Europe needs to support infrastructure investments to ensure Azerbaijani gas supplies to Central Europe,” he wrote.

Szijjarto pointed out that green electricity supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe will begin in the future via the route through Georgia, Romania and Hungary.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.

---

