Azerbaijan going to be reliable source of green energy for its partners – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan is going to be also a reliable source of green energy for its partners, said the country’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov.

Speaking at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum, the minister pointed out that to this end, the country is carrying out large-scale work on creating export routes, green energy corridor and more capacities, including the use of 157 gigawatt wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea.

Shahbazov noted that currently, Azerbaijan cooperates with Masdar company on development of 4-gigawatt project onshore and offshore, which is planned to be increased to 10 gigawatts.

“All this means more share of green energy in our energy mix and more export opportunities. We consider Türkiye as our important partner in the electricity transit as well. Azerbaijan can supply electricity to Türkiye via the Zangazur corridor and further to Europe,” he added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn