Oil falls by nearly 2% as recession fears outweigh tight supply prospects

Oil prices sank by nearly 2% on Monday, after five straight sessions of gains, as investors worried that economic storm clouds could foreshadow a global recession and erode fuel demand, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures settled at $96.19 a barrel, down $1.73, or 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $91.13 a barrel, losing $1.51, 1.6%. Both benchmarks had risen over the previous week largely on expectations of tightening global supply.

Oil prices fell amid comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about rising interest rates and their effect on the economy.