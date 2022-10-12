Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.17 on October 11 compared to the previous price, amounting to $98.83 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 11 amounted to $97.12 per barrel, also down by $3.17 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.18 per barrel on October 11, lowering by $3.16 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $3.06 compared to the previous price and made up $95.34 per barrel.