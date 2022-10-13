Oil prices rise 2% on low diesel stocks ahead of winter

Oil prices settled about 2% higher on Thursday, as low levels of diesel inventory ahead of winter triggered buying and reversed early losses that followed higher-than-expected stocks of crude and gasoline, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures for December delivery rose $2.12 to $94.57 a barrel, a 2.29% gain. U.S. crude rose $1.84, or 2.1%, to $89.11 per barrel.

Distillate stockpiles (USOILD=ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.9 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 7 to 106.1 million barrels, the lowest since May, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, versus expectations for a drop of 2 million barrels.