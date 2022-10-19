Total capacity of renewable energy sources must be increased in Kazakhstan - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The total capacity of renewable energy sources must be increased in Kazakhstan to achieve its carbon neutrality given the favorable conditions in the Almaty region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with the region's public representatives during his visit to the region on October 19, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, there is great potential for the development of the energy industry in the Almaty region.

"At the current stage, a number of energy projects are being implemented in the region, including a wind power plant in the Shelek corridor, the construction of a small hydroelectric power station in the Raiymbek district, the Bartogay hydroelectric power station in the Enbekshikazakh district, and other projects," he noted.

The president also noted that overall, 24 wind power plants in the region generate almost 20 percent of the total energy generated in the region.

“This is a good indicator. At the same time, it must be clearly understood that wind power plants aren’t a reliable source of basic generation,” Tokayev added.