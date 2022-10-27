Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.67 on October 26 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.73 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 26 amounted to $94.57 per barrel, up by $1.67 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.59 per barrel on October 26, growing by $2.9 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.26 compared to the previous price and made up $93.82 per barrel.