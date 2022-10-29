Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.06 on October 28 compared to the previous price, amounting to $96.61 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 28 amounted to $94.45 per barrel, down by $1.06 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.45 per barrel on October 28, lowering by $1.09 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by 98 cents compared to the previous price and made up $94.03 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 29)