Oil prices edge lower as China COVID-19 woes dampen demand

Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, extending losses of 1% from the previous session as more extensive COVID-19 curbs in China increased fears of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.35 a barrel.

COVID-19 curbs in top crude oil importer China forced the temporary closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday, while production of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhones at a major contract manufacturing facility could drop by 30% in November.