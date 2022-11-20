Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The price of oil decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price for the Azeri Light CIF crude oil, which is extracted from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli field, decreased by $4.48 (4.54 percent) in comparison to the previous week's rate, and compiled at $94.12 per barrel.

The highest oil price during the accounting period was $97.28, and the lowest was $89.85 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light FOB crude oil in the port of Ceyhan (Turkiye) was $91.60 per barrel, which is $4.84 (5 percent) lower than the previous week's rates.

The highest oil price was $95.06, and the lowest was $86.90 per barrel.

This week's average price for URALS oil was $61.62 per barrel, down $5.61 (8.34 percent) from the previous week's rate.

The highest price for URALS was $65.17, while the lowest was $56.73 per barrel. Azerbaijani oil sold at the Russian terminal is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The highest price for Brent was $95.51, while the lowest was $88.41 per barrel.