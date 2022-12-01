IGB starts transporting Azerbaijani gas to Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1. The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) has started transporting Azerbaijani gas to Moldova, the ICGB told Trend Dec.1.

The transportation of the first quantities began earlier today.

IGB has a key role in the diversification of natural gas supplies for the region. The interconnector connects Bulgaria directly to the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor, which allows access to new, diverse sources and contributes directly to increased security of supplies. The new infrastructure is key to the entire Central and Southeastern European region, creating an entirely new route for the transport of natural gas from new sources to a number of countries, including Moldova and Ukraine.

As of October 1, 2022, the quantities of natural gas transported through the interconnector provide nearly 1/3 of Bulgaria's consumption during the winter season. For the time being, the reserved capacity for Moldova will also be used to secure the necessary quantities for the country's domestic consumption during the winter period, ensuring a reliable and predictable source of supply.

IGB’s free capacity is being offered by the independent transmission operator ICGB on two leading European platforms - PRISMA and RBP. With the start of the gas transportation to Moldova, IGB now has over 80% of its total capacity of 3 bcm/y booked.

"This is a clear sign of the significant market interest in IGB and the opportunities the pipeline provides – enhanced energy connectivity, increased security of supply and access to diversified sources. The interconnector plays an extremely important role at this time of uncertainty and increased risks, and we believe that the possibility of increasing its capacity to 5 bcm/y will contribute even further to the energy security of both Bulgaria and Greece, as well and of the neighboring countries and the wider region", said ICGB Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas.