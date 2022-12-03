Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $1.95 on December 2 compared to the previous price, amounting to $88.43 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.5 per barrel, down by $2 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $54.32 per barrel, decreasing by $2.13 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $2.13, compared to the previous price, and made up $86.95 per barrel on December 2.

The official currency for December 3 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.