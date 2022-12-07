Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $5 on December 6 compared to the previous price, amounting to $82.09 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $79.21 per barrel, down by $5 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $45.99 per barrel, decreasing by $7.01 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $5.06, compared to the previous price, and made up $80.53 per barrel on December 6.

The official currency for December 7 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.