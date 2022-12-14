Azerbaijan reveals Swiss investments in country's oil, gas sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan eyes further developing energy cooperation with Switzerland, the country's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the Azerbaijan-Switzerland Business Forum on December 14, Trend reports.

"This is evidenced by the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between our countries. Switzerland has recently invested 48 million euros in the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan," the official said.

He also noted the significant role of SOCAR's subsidiary in Switzerland.

Speaking of the cooperation between the two countries, Aliyev stressed that the sides intend to enhance political, economic, and cultural collaboration at the level of parliaments and leading ministries.

"A total of 28 documents signed between Azerbaijan and Switzerland will ensure further development in the business sector," the deputy minister added.