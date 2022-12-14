Azerbaijan can support EU in transition to alternative energy - German ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan can support the EU in the transition to alternative energy, said Ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann during a lecture at ADA University on the topic: "Germany's G7 presidency in 2022", Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan can support this initiative by supplying green hydrogen to Europe, including Germany.

The ambassador stated that Germany for several years has been using its investment opportunities in order to ensure its energy security.

"The issue of energy security through the transition to renewable energy sources is very important for our country," Horlemann said.

He noted that Azerbaijan can play a huge role in supporting the EU in achieving this goal.

"The goal is to no longer import hydrocarbons and to get closer to the ultimate goal of replacing fossil fuels," he added.