Brent oil futures for February delivery have exceeded $84 a barrel at the ICE in London for the first time since December 5, according to trading data on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Bren oil rose by as much as 3.74% to $84.01 a barrel at 23:29 (GMT+4).

The price pared gains by 22:40 in Moscow, trading at $83.93 a barrel (+3.64%). WTI oil futures for January climbed by 2.94% to $79.77 a barrel.