Oil prices settle mixed as traders assess supply risks

Oil prices ended mixed on Tuesday as market participants assessed risks on the supply side, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for February delivery dropped 3 cents, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 79.53 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for February delivery gained 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, to settle at 84.33 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The above market reactions came after reports that some U.S. oil refiners were beginning to come back online Tuesday after a temporarily closure last week by a brutal winter storm.