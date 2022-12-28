SOCAR Türkiye selects Turkcell for 5G ready network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28. Turkcell will provide future-proofed 5G-ready network for SOCAR Türkiye to accelerate its digital transformation and implementation of Industry 4.0 use cases, Trend reports Dec.28 with reference to Business Wire.

5G-ready private wireless network will be deployed at SOCAR’s Aliağa Peninsula.

“As Türkiye’s largest industrial holding, SOCAR Türkiye, we claim to be the leading company in digital transformation area in the energy industry. We have been preparing SOCAR Türkiye and Aliağa for 5G with Turkcell's technology in this project, which we developed in the light of our digital transformation vision and strategic plans,” SOCAR Türkiye Chief Digital Transformation and Information Officer Hakan Irgit said.

Turkcell Chief Corporate Sales Officer Ceyhun Ozata stated that the company is very happy to contribute to the digitalization of Aliağa Peninsula with a new generation network compatible via 5G.

“This project will host the most advanced applications of Industry 4.0, bringing efficiency, flexibility, quality and productivity to high levels. It’s apparent that most of the sectors, especially the energy sector will follow this pattern,” Ozata added.

---

