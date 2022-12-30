Azerbaijan sees decline in oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 25 cents on December 29 compared to the previous price, amounting to $87.48 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on December 29 amounted to $85.8 per barrel, down by 21 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.67 per barrel on December 29, decreasing by 25 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea was reduced by 45 cents compared to the previous price and made up $80.69 per barrel.