Oil prices settle mixed as economic concerns persist

Oil prices ended mixed on Friday as concerns remained over the global economic outlook, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for February delivery gained 10 cents, or 0.14 percent, to settle at 73.77 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for March delivery lost 12 cents, or 0.15 percent, to close at 78.57 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

For the week, the U.S. crude standard dipped 8.1 percent, while Brent dropped 8.5 percent, based on the front-month contracts.