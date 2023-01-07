Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta grew by $0.65 on January 6 compared to the previous price, amounting to $84.6 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.88 per barrel, up by $0.58 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $41.66 per barrel, increasing by $0.66 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $0.5 compared to the previous price and made up $77.39 per barrel on January 6.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 7)