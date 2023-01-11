SOCAR names new head of Russian subsidiary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has appointed Rufat Mahmud as the new director general of SOCAR RUS LLC, its subsidiary in Russia, Trend reports with reference to Russia’s Unified State Register of Legal Entities.

He replaced Farid Jafarov, who has been heading the company since 2013.

SOCAR RUS LLC, registered in Russia in 2013, is looking at using its parent company’s financial, production and management potential in Russian market, as well as in CIS countries and beyond.

The company is also working to attract Russian and international investors in project development and implementation in Azerbaijan.

