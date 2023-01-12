Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $87.52 per barrel on January 11, increasing by $2.69 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.48 per barrel, up by $3.27 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 11 equaled $42.33 per barrel, up by $1.44 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, grew by $2.64 compared to the previous price and made up $80.44 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 12)