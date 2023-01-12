SOCAR Türkiye's R&D center becomes first company to get ISO 56002

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.12. SOCAR Türkiye's Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation Center became the first company in the industry to receive the ISO 56002 Innovation Management System Certificate in the world, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

The certificate was presented to the General Manager of SOCAR Türkiye's Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation Center Bilal Guliyev by the Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank at the 9th R&D and Design Center and Technology Development Zones Summit.

Varank congratulated SOCAR Türkiye, the first company in the world to receive the Innovation Management System certification in the industry, for the importance it attaches to innovation.

SOCAR Türkiye R&D and Innovation team is doing research mainly on product and process development in petrochemicals and refinery branches. R&D activities serve to petrochemicals, plastics, materials, chemistry and packaging sectors with the rheology, polymer characterization, chromatography, chemical analysis, environment and biotechnology, catalysis laboratories and a pilot plant.

