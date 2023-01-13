Azerbaijani minister names volume of gas exports to Europe in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Export of Azerbaijani gas to Europe amounted to 11.4 billion cubic meters from January through December 2022 , Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to the minister, gas exports to Türkiye in the reporting period totaled 8.4 billion cubic meters (including 5.6 billion cubic meters through Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline), and the exports to Georgia – 2.5 billion cubic meters.

He noted that total gas exports from Azerbaijan in 2022 grew by 18 percent compared to 2021.

In total, 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan from January through December 2022.