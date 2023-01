BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan's electricity production increased by 4 percent in 2022, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

According to the tweet, a total of 28.98 billion kWh of energy was produced in Azerbaijan in 2022.

"Azerbaijan's exports totaled more than 3 billion kWh of energy, while its imports - 137.1 million kWh of energy," said the minister.