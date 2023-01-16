Azerbaijan reveals volume of renewable energy production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The production of renewable energy exceeded 1.9 kWh of energy in Azerbaijan in 2022, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

According to the tweet, energy production at hydroelectric power plants exceeded 27.043 billion kWh in 2022.

"Some 1.596 billion kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity produced in the reporting period of 2022 accounted for hydropower plants, 83.3 million kilowatt-hours - for wind power plants, 60.9 million kilowatt-hours - for solar power plants, and 205.3 million kilowatt-hours - for the solid waste incineration plant," said the minister.

In total, over 28.988 billion kWh of electricity was produced in the country during the reporting period (an increase of 4 percent). Exports accounted for more than 3 billion kWh of electricity, while imports - 137.1 million kWh of electricity.