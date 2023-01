BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan is going to play a huge role in ensuring the renewable energy security of Europe due to the export of 3 GW of green energy and hydrogen via the Black Sea Energy submarine cable, Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Energy.

Shahbazov made the remark during his speech at the "Green Hydrogen Summit" as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Will be updated