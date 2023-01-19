Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $91.17 per barrel on January 18, decreasing by $0.06 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $89.01 per barrel, up by $0.02 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 18 equaled $48.54 per barrel, growing by $1.55 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.58 compared to the previous price and made up $85.93 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 19)